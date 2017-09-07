Annual dog show returned for Labour Day weekend

by Adam Gault

Registered show dogs of all shapes and sizes took to the field at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens in Kingsville this Labour Day weekend to vie for best in show at the annual Essex County Kennel Club Dog Show.

For more than 75 years, the Essex County Kennel Club Dog Show has highlighted top dogs from local breeders, as well as brought in competition from across the continent, and even coincidentally enough, a competitor this weekend from Essex County, UK.

Although the many purebred pooches come to show in all forms, they compete in one of seven designated groups.

Initially broken down into sporting, hound, working, terriers, toys, non-sporting, and herding categories, the dogs are further separated by breed, sex, and age. This means the judges have their hands full for the entirety of the three-day event.

“It’s like Miss America for dogs,” Cathy Humphry explained, the show superintendent and treasurer of the club. “You’re showing them for breeding stock and other qualities.”

Despite the high level of competition at dog shows of this calibre, Humphry stressed that the strong social aspect of the event and sport is a large part of what brings people back year-after-year.

“A lot of people just do it for fun,” Humphry said. “It’s a real social event, people come in that don’t show dogs anymore.”

Janice White traveled all the way from Stratford to be at the annual show with her two-and-a-half-year-old Australian Sheppard, Piper.

It was her second time at the show over a period of several years, and admits that a combination of the competitive aspect and social nature of the sport is what keeps them coming back.

“We’ve been showing and breeding for 15 years. We were given her (Piper’s) aunt 15 years ago, and that’s what got us into it,” White explained, adding that Piper had placed 1st in her working dog category the day before and would be moving on to “Best in Show.”

A full list of upcoming shows and results can be found at mjnshowservices.com.