Essex Rookies Win Silver

submitted to EFP

The Essex Rookies played admirably over the Labour Day weekend, and found themselves in the Ontario finals.

After defeating Pelham, Tillsonburg, Beamsville, and Uxbridge, the Yellow Jackets faced Tillsonburg, once more, to play for the Championship.

Essex played through fatigue, and offered up a great game that earned silver on the Provincial stage.

Congratulations to a very strong Tillsonburg team that had not lost a game all season before losing to Essex 4 to 3 earlier in the tournament.

Players from both teams showed skill beyond their years in that electric filled game, filling parents and fans with excitement, and hardly able to watch.

The Essex Rookies are grateful for all the fans and supporters throughout the season. The team thanks the EMBA and SPBA for creating the environment to compete, and the Essex Free Press for sharing the team’s season in print.

The coaches and players feel the season was fulfilling and successful, and very much look forward to next season… right after a little ice time.