Adult Rec Soccer League closes season

submitted to EFP

The 2017 season for the Essex Adult Recreational Soccer League 30 plus closed out with the final tournament on August 27th.

This season’s champions were Gyros and More of Essex, defeating Essex Optometric Clinic in the final. Essex Optometric had played its 3rd game of the day, battling multiple injuries and a short roster. The team challenged Gyros and More to play hard and to not take the finals for granted.

Captained by Teresa Mulcaster, Gyros and More raised the cup to celebrate.

The league took a big opportunity to give back to the community this year with donations for the following: A donation for a player in the Wheatley Sun County system who is battling cancer, and Gyros and More chose the Essex Area Food Bank for the winning team’s donation.

The leading male scorer, Mike Vena bles, chose to donate to Electrozad Foundation. The leading female scorer donated to Hiatus House and the Most Sportsmanlike player, Sean Soanes, chose the Essex Area Food Bank.

This season’s sponsors who provided the league the opportunity to not only support our local community, but give back to it as well were Gyros and More, Essex Optometric Clinic, Beau’s Collision, Dartelle Interiors, Kennedy Funeral Home, and Billy’s Taphouse.