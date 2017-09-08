OPP Reports – OPP arrest suspect for Kingsville Historical Park break-in

submitted to EFP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested an 18 year old Kingsville, Ontario man for breaking and entering a Kingsville Historical Park building in the 100 block of Division Road South on or about August 22, 2017.

Nathan McCracken was arrested on September 1, 2017 and will appear in a Windsor, Ontario court on October 4, 2017 to answer to the charges of:

Break and Enter

Mischief under $5000

The OPP ask that anyone having information regarding this occurrence immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.