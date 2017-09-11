OPP Reports – Leamington OPP seeking robbery suspects

submitted to EFP

On September 6, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a robbery on Setterington Street in Leamington, Ontario. A woman in her early 40’s was walking home when approached by two men who assaulted her and took her cellular telephone.

The first male is described as white, in his 20’s, approximately five foot nine inches tall with a stocky build and short light brown hair. He was wearing a plain white sweatshirt and medium colour blue jeans.

The second male was white, also in his 20’s, approximately five foot five inches tall with a thin build. He was believed to be wearing jogging pants and a grey hoody covering his head.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.