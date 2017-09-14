Torch Ride raises $9000 for Special Olympics

by Sylene Argent

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police hosted its Fourth Annual Torch Ride for Special Olympics Ontario on Sunday, September 10.

The event is held annually to raise funds for Special Olympics Ontario, which assists the around 120 local athletes in the region to compete at the local, provincial, national, and international levels.

Kicking off at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, the 54 participants rode along the shores of Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie, and the Detroit River as part of the event. Along the route, they stopped at three poker stops.

Thanks to generous community support, Constable Jim Chauvin, the event organizer, noted this year’s Torch Ride for Special Olympics raised $9000.

Log onto www.torchrideontario.com to learn more about this initiative.