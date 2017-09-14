Sports Roundup – EMHA Early Bird this weekend

by Fred Groves

The 40th annual Essex Minor Hockey Association Early Bird Tournament will take place this weekend. In all, 74 teams will take part in 12 divisions. The Essex Ravens will be represented with nine teams.

• Woodslee’s Nick Tavolieri, who recorded 39 points between Wheatley and Lakeshore of the Junior ‘C’ League last season, had a goal for the Kingsville Kings of the Greater Metro Junior ‘A’ League in their 12-2 season opener win over London on Sunday.

• Essex’s Brandon Revenberg and the Hamilton Ti-Cats picked up their second straight win, a 26-22 win over Ottawa, in CFL play. The Ti-Cas recently acquired former Essex Ravens linebacker, Frank Renaud.

• Mike Lachance, from Essex, coached the AKO Fratmen to a huge 60-7 win over host London in Canadian Junior Football League action on Saturday.

• Still with football, the McMaster Marauders, and its co-offensive coordinator Kyle Quinlan, are 1-1 in university football play thus far.

• Becca Fuerth scored late in the second half to help the University of Windsor women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over visiting Algoma on Sunday.

• Dalton Langlois had an assist for the Leamington Flyers as they beat Ancaster 6-1 in Junior ‘B’ action on the weekend. Langlois, of Essex, played the last two years with the Essex 73’s. Defenceman Kade McKibbon also had an assist in the win.

• Congratulations to the Woodslee Seniors who recently won the Ontario Baseball Association Senior ‘B’ championship.

• Pitcher Micah Harris of Cottam picked up the win for the St. Clair College Saints on Sunday for a 10-0 win. Harris allowed just one hit and struck out two.

• The Essex District High School Red Raiders senior football team starts its season on the road on Friday at Sandwich for a 7 pm start.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.