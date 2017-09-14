Essex Bantam travel team wins OBA championship

submitted to EFP

The Essex Bantam Travel Team, sponsored by Miller’s Source for Sports, has had a wonderful season, highlighted by a 10-6-2 record against some of the best AAA and AAAA teams in Ontario. The season would not be a success without an OBA championship though.

On Friday, September 1, the team started its quest for a third provincial championship in a row, with a convincing 12-2 win over Bloordale.

On Saturday, Essex faced three tough teams, and the coaches feared this day could be the end of their run. After beating Mississauga 4-2, and Sarnia 10-2, Essex faced one of the best teams there, Markham.

After playing a back and forth game for 6 innings, Essex exploded for 9 runs in the seventh, and ended the day with a 15 – 6 win. This earned the team the right to play an equally tough team from Bolton in the semis on Sunday morning.

This was another exciting back and forth game that was tied after seven and went into extra innings. Several times, each team had a runner in scoring position, but neither team could cash in the winning run. Finally in the eleventh, a two out base hit scored the winner for Essex, setting up a rematch with Mississauga in the finals.

Essex was undefeated, so Mississauga would have to beat them twice. Both teams came out with top pitchers and both defenses were outstanding. In the end, Mississauga came away with a narrow 3-2 victory, setting up a one game final.

The Essex bats exploded for five runs in the first inning, but Essex did not just sit on this lead. They Essex players hit well from start to finish and cruised to a 13-3 victory and “A” OBA championship. Until this year, no Essex team had won a championship at “A” or above.