Annual horse show trots into Cottam

by Sylene Argent

With a parade, pancake breakfast, chili cook off, vendors’ market, a kids’ zone, and horse show to enjoy, there were plenty of reasons to head out to Ridgeview Park on Sunday as the Cottam Rotary Club hosted the annual Cottam Horse Show and Fall Festival.

Dan Levy, Cottam Rotary Club’s President, said the event went very well, judging by the large crowd of visitors to the park. He added this year’s festival attracted 30 vendors for the market area, which is the most there has ever been.

He explained that in addition to all the activities Cottam Rotary provided, the Cottam Adult Baseball Club hosted a tournament over the weekend at the park’s diamonds, which helped attrac t several new faces to the festival. Many of those in the tournament took advantage of the breakfast available on site, Levy said.

In addition to being able to watch the horse show, where most of the classes allowed the competitors to show off their driving skills with a buggy or carriage, the Lazee G Ranch Silver Stars Drill Team offered a memorable performance for audience members to enjoy.

This year’s parade was a bit smaller than normal, but construction of County Road 34 may have deterred some entries. Levy is looking forward to building that aspect of the festival back up for next year.

Levy was grateful to everyone who pitched in to ensure the event was a success. “We can’t do it alone,” he said, adding the office staff from Gosfield North Communications helped with the breakfast that morning, and members of other area Rotary Clubs came out to lend a hand, too.

“I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

The funds raised through the Cottam Horse Show and Fall Festival will go back into the community in some way through various Rotary projects, including the bus shelter members wish to install for local youths on Fox Street in 2018 and maintaining the Cottam Rotary Park.

It will also help support various youth projects and groups.