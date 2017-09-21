Essex Council Notes for Monday, September 18

by Sylene Argent

Staff appointments

Essex Council announced two changes in staffing at the meeting, and later moved correlating bylaws to make the positions official.

Essex’s acting CAO Donna Hunter, who has worked for the Town since 2002, was officially appointed the Town’s CAO.

Hunter was hired on to be the Treasurer. She has held the position of Director of Corporate Services/Treasurer since 2007.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott said Hunter has been an invaluable member of administration.

Hunter thanked Council for the opportunity, and her family, the community, and staff members for their support.

Paul Vlodarchyk was also appointed a Building Inspector/Bylaw Enforcement Officer. Chris Nepszy, Essex’s Director of Infrastructure & Development, noted Vlodarchyk has worked with the Town for five years. The current Building Inspectors wanted to expand their department to enhance the service for residents and be more proactive.

There will be eight members of Council for 2018

Since May, there has been a lot of discussion taking place on whether or not Essex’s Deputy Mayor should be elected at large, and if so, what the composition of Council and the ward boundaries should look like.

On May 15, Council agreed the Deputy Mayor position should be elected at large. Also at that time, Council said it wanted the composition of Council to remain at seven reps. In doing so, it would have to move forward with a ward boundary review. During the September 11 meeting, however, Council rescinded the resolution to keep the composition of Council at 7.

On Monday, after a lengthy discussion, a majority Council vote reconfirmed the Deputy Mayor position should be elected at large, and further supported adding an eighth seat at the decision-making table to avoid any ward losing representation.

Council had a consultant work on the matter, which offered several options. Hunter explained the first option was to remain with the status quo. The second was to maintain the current ward boundaries, elect the Deputy Mayor at large, and add one Council member. The

Consultant also offered options that would have either a four-ward or five-ward system, but would affect representation in the south-end of the municipality.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman also came forward with an idea of having three wards. This would include electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor at large, in addition to having two Councillors in each Essex Centre and Colchester South, and one Councillor in Colchester North.

The concern of some current members was that they did not want to lose representation in one of the wards to make room for the Deputy Mayor position, which was previously selected by Council. After an election, Council would select one of the six Councillors to the position via secret ballot.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche suggested the composition of Council be eight members, instead of the current seven to accommodate the Deputy Mayor position being elected at large. He said Council should not throw away the report, but that it could be looked at after the next election and the composition could be brought back down to seven for 2022 if that term of Council wishes to do so, depending on how the eight-member Council works out.

The additional person, he added, would make Committees of Council more effective.

Councillor Randy Voakes said Council spent a lot of money on the report from the consultant. He put a motion forward the Deputy Mayor be elected at large and that Council move forward with option one in the report, referring to Consultant Final Option 1 that would have four wards. In that option, Essex Centre would have two reps and the boundary would extend into rural areas. The remainder of the municipality would be broken up into three more wards with one rep each. It does not matter what is done, someone is not going to be happy, he noted. He did not receive a seconder.

Councillor Sherry Bondy put the motion forward that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor be elected at large and that the additional Councillor be added for a total of six. This would have eight reps at the decision-making table and keep ward boundary alignment the same. In a recorded vote, Voakes and Bjorkman were opposed. Mayor Ron McDermott, Deputy Mayor Meloche, and Councillors Larry Snively and Bondy were in favour. The motion carried.

McDermott said he supported the motion to put something in gear. He said Council members are elected to make the tough decisions.

Essex Council Notes from September 18 will be continued in the September 28 edition of the EFP.