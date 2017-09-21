Howling at the Moon – Is the power in positive thinking or action?

by Sylene Argent

It is often said there is power in positive thinking, but is there more power in thought or action?

When I really thought about it, I came to conclude that you really need both. We can be the most positive people on the face of the earth, or we can be people of action. The trick is getting the right balance of the two.

If all we do is think positively, hoping good things will come or challenges will work themselves out, I think we can be susceptible to letting opportunities pass us by or letting bad situations get worse.

If we tend to jump into a situation too quickly, we may end up making a mistake that could cost us the results for which we were hoping.

I do believe, for the most part, what we put out into the universe is what we get back. So, having positive thoughts, to my mind, is a great way to look for opportunity. Negative thinking can bitterly close doors to possibility. And further, when we think positively, our actions to follow should be positive in nature, as well.

But, I am also a believer in rolling up the sleeves to make things happen for yourself. I have never been one to expect things to work out on their own or to wait for good things to happen for me; you have to put the work in.

I try to keep a positive mind-frame, but as a long-term thinker who likes to worry, it is often difficult to see the light through all the possible obstacles setup inside the tunnel. The “what if” scenarios tend to pile up pretty quickly. At a certain point, it can feel like whatever project I want to tackle may be impossible because of all the possible outcomes that could result in anything but for what it is I had hoped. However, sometimes all that planning, though exhausting, can lead to something even better than imagined.

After my brain has finished filing the less-than-desired possibilities, it becomes time to put those positive thoughts back in place and try my best to get that desired outcome I was striving for. I like to think of it as strategic thinking or planning.

I’m not sure if this is always the “necessary” course of action, but it is what I think works for me, or at the very least, the process in which I am most comfortable.

I guess my methods say a little bit about the control I like to have over variable outcomes. I‘m often in wonderment of those who allow the pieces to fall where they may, I’d lose my mind trying to work through that scenario, but I also understand the excitement attached. Sometimes you just have to roll with it, as they say.