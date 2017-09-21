Holy Name Elementary School looks forward to another promising year

by Adam Gault

With summer vacation having come to an end, staff members and students at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School are ready to get back to business to ensure everyone can take part in another successful school year.

With enrollment up for the 2017-18 school year, Holy Name has welcomed five new staff members, including teachers and support staff.

Mrs. Barron, Ms. Stratichuk, Ms. Bryant, Ms. Butler-Munro, and Mr. Morosin were all welcomed to the Holy Name family, and are looking forward to making a difference in the lives of their students in the coming years.

One thing that hasn’t changed from previous years is the school’s ability to support lasting, positive changes in students and the community through a number of in-school programs.

In the “Hawks Helping Others” program, students at Holy Name take a proactive role in looking out for their school and community. Projects such as can drives and area trash cleanups, inspire students to look out for others, as well as take pride in their school and neighbourhoods.

“It was a big success last year,” Principal Brian Marenchin explained, who is now in his second year as Principal at Holy Name. He added that the students are always looking forward to new ways of reaching out in the community.

Another initiative that has garnered strong feedback from students, are the ever popular “Wow Assemblies.” With these assemblies, individual students can be engaged on a per-student basis for individual improvements and topics of their choice. Whether this involves an academic achievement, or something more interpersonal, is entirely up to the students themselves.

“With these assemblies, students feel their voice is heard,” Principal Marenchin said.

On the subject of math education, Marenchin explained improvements in teaching methods towards smaller group discussion, and improvements in identifying different learning styles, have all made an enormous impact in helping students achieve at all levels.

“Avoiding a one-size fits all teaching method is important,” Principal Marenchin explained, adding making math something kids look forward to can go a long way in changing their attitudes towards the subject. “There’s no such thing as not a math person. It’s about doing what you need to do, to make yourself the best you can be.”