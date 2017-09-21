Public urged to participate in Legion Week

by Sylene Argent

Members of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) kicked off its annual Legion week celebration on Sunday with a wreath-laying ceremony and service at the Essex cenotaph.

Branch President Wes Garrod thanked everyone for coming out to participate in the event.

The Essex Legion, he said, is not just a place to hang out. Members work hard to remember the sacrifices soldiers made, honour the lives that have been lost over the years, and say ‘thank you’ and pay tribute to those who made sacrifices for freedom.

The Essex Legion was open to the public after the ceremony, which was a great way for those interested to learn more about the programs the Legion hosts for youth and veterans. The social doubled as a special event this year as Ed Caza, a WWII and Korean War Veteran of Essex, celebrated his 90th birthday amongst friends and family.

“Ed is one of those guys we are here for today,” Garrod said. Caza laid the wreath on behalf of veterans, during the Legion Week kick off ceremony.

Legion Week continued with a cribbage tournament on Monday, a Euchre Tournament on Tuesday, and a Trivia Night on Wednesday. A Darts Tournament will take place on Thursday, a pickerel dinner will take place on Friday, and it will conclude with Kinger’s Krazy Golf tournament on

Saturday. All events were/are open to the public.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command, there are 403 Branches in Ontario, with over 100,000 members. In 2016, grants from Poppy Funds to Ex-Service Personnel and their dependants totalled over $800,000. In addition, funds spent on veterans’ programs last year totaled over $306,000.