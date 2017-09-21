Pasta dinner raises funds for Coats for Kids

by Sylene Argent

The Knights of Columbus Councils of St. Mary’s Maidstone and Holy Name of Jesus joined forces to host a pasta dinner on Sunday evening to raise funds to purchase new coats for area children in need.

The seventh annual dinner, hosted inside St. Mary’s hall, had a great turn out of patrons and a long list of sponsors, which organizers were thrilled about. Having the community support not only just helps area youth stay warm over the winter months, but also the generosity of the sponsors allows the funds raised, through the dinner, to go to directly to buying new coats, while not having to spend a portion on food or other needed dinner items.

The generous donation of prizes also allowed the K of C Councils to collect additional dollars for the cause.

As a result of last year’s successful pasta dinner, the two local K of C Councils were able to purchase around 288 coats for area youth in need. It was hoped this year’s event would be as successful. The coats are distributed to the Essex Area Food Bank and Lakeshore’s Community Support Centre, who work with other food banks in the area to ensure those in need of a warm winter coat get one.

Rita Monforton of LaSalle was busy during the pasta dinner, creating handmade hats. She said she will make a hat to be distributed for every coat given out by the two K of C Councils. “All kids should have a hat in the winter,” she commented.

The St. Joseph River Canard Council of the K of C sponsors Monforton with the materials she needs to make the hats. She made hats for this program last year as well.

“I just love doing it,” she said.