Atom Minor Ravens Early Bird Tournament Champions

submitted to EFP

This past weekend, over 70 hockey teams from all over the province descended on Essex for the 40th annual Earlybird Tournament. The Atom Minors began the tournament on Thursday night with a game against local rival, Amherstburg. Essex opened the scoring four minutes in, on a fine effort by Owen S. Amherstburg tied it up, only to have Essex take the lead again on a goal by Caleb C. Again, Amherstburg would net the equalizer, however Essex didn’t give up and slid in the eventual game winner on a goal by Braeden C. Aiden F got the win between the pipes, with a solid effort.

In game two, the Ravens faced off against New Hamburg. Having never previously faced this team, they were a bit of an unknown. Meredith C was quoted as saying, “We don’t know much about them, other than we assume they’re better than Old Hamburg.” Essex opened the scoring late in the first frame on a nice goal by Caleb C. New Hamburg evened it up at 1-1 after the first. Andrew Baker scored in the second and Braeden C scored in the third, both set up by beauty passes from Cade S. Final score was 3-1, Essex.

The Ravens had two games on Saturday. The first, against Dundas from the Federal league. Sean W opened the scoring with a great solo effort. Braeden C followed with one minute left in the first, only to have Andrew B score with 35 seconds left in the first. Essex didn’t score in the second, but held Dundas at bay with strong defensive efforts by Ben F, Cole G, Hudson D, Jesse C, Mason G, and Cade S, collectively known as ‘the six-pack of defense.’ The Ravens blew this one open in the third, with two more for a final score of 5-1.

Later Saturday, the team travelled to Harrow to play St. Thomas, knowing if they win they were in the finals. Ethan O scored the first goal before the last note of the national anthem was done echoing off the walls of the arena, 1-0 Ravens, 30 seconds in. Sean W added another before the first period was done. The Ravens scored two more in the second frame, with goals by Andrew B and Cade S. Reed V flashed that glove hand and held the team in the rest of the way, final score was 4-1.

In the finals, the Ravens faced off against Riverside. Being polite hosts, the Ravens decided to spot Riverside a 3-0 lead in the first period. In the second frame, this group of kids once again showed their determination to never, ever give up, and began to mount the team’s comeback. There was strong forechecking by Meredith C, Jaclyn W, and Sean W and solid first passes by Noah M. This eventually was rewarded with a goal by Cole G, on a blast from the point. The comeback had begun.

The Ravens continued pushing in the third, with a goal by Braeden C and two by Owen S. The goals helped Essex take the lead with just under three minutes left in the game. Moments later, Riverside tied the game up. Refusing to go down, the Ravens put in one last attack and with 11 seconds left, newcomer Andrew B got the barn rocking with the game winner. Final score was 5-4, Essex!

The team would like to thank all their fans for their positive support in this tournament It was a great start to the season.