Four OPP auxiliary members moving on to Provincial Constable positions

submitted to EFP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County is pleased to announce the hiring of four auxiliary members to the positions of Provincial Constable.

“As the largest OPP Detachment in the Province, the importance of our Essex County OPP Auxiliary Unit is paramount. Essex County Auxiliary members perform close to 10000 hours of volunteer time each year, working alongside our members throughout Essex County. It’s always a proud day, as seen in this photo, when we say goodbye and wish them well for soon these four auxiliaries will become regular members of the OPP and policing in various Detachments throughout Ontario.

Perhaps one day we’ll see these officers back in Essex County, policing our communities,” Glenn Miller commented, who is the Essex County OPP Detachment Commander.

Pictured are: OPP Inspector Glenn Miller, Ali Chouman, Troy Garron, Derek Yao, Scott Mosey, and Staff Sergeant Ed Marocko.