Voice of Experience – Hicks Store

by Evelyn Couch

There is little reason for me to write about the refurbishing job on the Hicks store. Fred Groves gave us the information in the Essex Free Press of September 7.

I had the opportunity of talking with Mr. Hicks many times as a reporter, and was on the third floor when Dodson and Habkirk sold furniture there. It was a sad day for him when he turned the business to them.

My memory is not always reliable anymore, but I think we had our wedding dinner served to us on the second floor after my present husband and I were married.

It is interesting to note that while I was working, a woman called me to find out why the town didn’t tear it down! The wall on the Laird Street side showed signs of crumbling.

After Earl Burstyn bought the house, a yard sale was held to disperse of family property. I thought I was lucky to get some pieces. A family that was moving to Woodstock wanted the chesterfield that I bought, so I let them have it and at least one piece went there. I still have Mr. Hick’s cufflinks.