Matthys retirees after four decades with the Essex 73’s

by Sylene Argent

Mr. Essex 73, Frank Matthys, gave a ‘thumbs up’ and shook the hands of many outstanding alumni players on Sunday afternoon as the local Junior “C” hockey Club paid special tribute to the man who has been there since the beginning, including the hoisting of seven Schmalz Cups.

Matthys, has retired as an important volunteer with the team after over four decades of dedication. Those associated with the team wanted a way to thank Matthys and recognize his years of dedication.

Before the official puck dropped to start a game between the 73’s and the Lakeshore Canadiens, all eyes were on the ice as alumni of the 73’s filed along a red carpet to pay tribute to the man who gave so much to local hockey.

An emotionally moved Matthys waved his hat to the crowd after his number, 73, was retired and his jersey was unveiled. He was then driven around the rink to shake hands with the many former and current players, and fans, who came out to celebrate.

Before Matthys was honoured, two alumni games were hosted. The first was comprised of players who played between 1973 and 1990. The second was for players who played from then on. 73’s Executive Member Tim Law noted Matthys was in the stands watching the games. And, after each game had finished, the players showed their respect for Matthys with the traditional hockey salute that had players tap on the ice and boards with their sticks.

During the ceremony, 73’s Executive member Joe Garon explained the team can never thank Matthys enough for all he has done over the years.

“It was just a happy moment,” Matthys said humbly after the ceremony. He said h e will still be going to games to cheer on his home team.

When he started volunteering with the team, Matthys had no idea he would stay involved for as long as he did. “I knew everybody. They are a good bunch to be with,” he commented, adding he always had gum on hand to pass out to the players.

Sunday’s ceremony was not the first time Matthys was recognized for this dedication. The multi-purpose trail along Fairview Avenue was named after him in 2016, and in 2015 we was honoured as the Essex Citizen of the Year.