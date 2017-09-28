New pumper arrives for fire service

by Fred Groves

Out with the old and in with the new.

Last Thursday was a pretty big day for the Essex Fire & Rescue service as members got a look at their brand-new piece of firefighting equipment, a 2017, 800-gallon pumper truck.

It was custom built by Fort Garry Fire Trucks in Manitoba, which has been in the business of providing fire protection vehicles since 1919.

“We put out a tender for the exact truck we wanted,” Essex District Chief Rick Bonneau said.

A veteran of the local department for 37 years, Bonneau has seen the trucks evolve, which included riding on the back and hanging on, while at the same time pulling on coats, to the new 2017 model that is air conditioned and has some much-needed safety features.

Perhaps the biggest change from the 1991 model, which was the front-line truck prior to the arrival of the 2017, is that it has five integrated air pack seats.

The seats are specially made, four in the back and one in the front, to allow firefighters to already have their air packs on so when they arrive at the scene, they are ready to go.

“It makes it a lot quicker to get into the action when you are on the scene,” Bonneau said.

Saturday morning, while Bonneau was showing off the new truck at Station One, where it will be housed, Essex Councillor Steve Bjorkman stopped by and was quite impressed with the Town’s latest purchase that ran around $370,000.

“The safety of our firefighters is greatly increased,” Bjorkman said, who pointed out that even helmets are secured inside the cab.

It will be around a month before the new truck is put into service as Bonneau wants to ensure all the firefighters are familiar with the complete operation of the pumper.

“We want to get comfortable with driving it and then we will put them through a course on driving and maintenance,” he said.

The new truck is 32’ long, a bit bigger than the 1991 that will continue in active duty over on Pelee Island. Bonneau said the old truck has done a great job and noted trucks have to be replaced after 25 years.

“It still handles nice. It was state-of-the-art when we bought it.”

Bonneau added that the new truck has more storage capacity, which is needed for such equipment as chain saws.

Firefighting is evolving in a big way, which requires the volunteers to do more duties.