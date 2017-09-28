Howling at the Moon – Being overwhelmed

by Sylene Argent

“Welcome to adulting,” I always tell myself when I pile on more duties onto my plate than I had intended. It sure seems like there is more time in a day than there really is sometimes.

My problem is when I give myself a weekly to-do list is that I forget life, as they say, happens when you are planning something else. So, even though I have this great list of things I know I can accomplish, it is as if life is like, “That seems too simple for you, let’s see what else I can throw your way unexpectedly.”

Well, I’m sure life has better things to do than throw me a few extra obstacles each week, but it sure feels like that sometimes.

I love being busy. I love keeping my brain focused on doing productive things. It is said idol hands are the devil’s playground, and if I’m not busy, I tend to worry about other things that really likely need not to be worried about. I’d prefer to be productive than worry, and, evidently, I enjoy a challenge here or there. But sometimes it just feels nice to shut everything off and have five minutes to myself. I sometimes forget to pencil that into my schedule.

When life decides it wants to mess up my work schedule with unexpected duties, responsibilities, and tasks to complete, I look at my schedule and begin to prioritize and take note of the deadlines. Chipping away at the workload, instead of looking at the mountain to climb. This is the only thing that makes sense to me. That could also include delegating some responsibilities, too, so those, “unexpected life duties” can be taken care of when they need to be.

Life never turns out as you want it to, but it does have this way of guiding you to where you need to be. As frustrating or disappointing as things may be in the moment, one day it will all make sense. And the strength and wisdom we garnered for our dedication to getting things done will work for us in other ways and help us to build great character.