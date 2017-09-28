Essex Public School hosts Terry Fox Run

by Adam Gault

Essex Public School hosted its second annual Terry Fox Run on Wednesday, September 20, uniting students and staff in the spirit of hope that Terry Fox himself instilled in a nation more than 35 years ago.

Grade four teacher Christian Paulton has been the driving force behind organizing the Terry Fox Run at Essex Public School. He explained the run is invaluable when it comes to educating the students of hope and determination in the face of a disease that can affect those from all ages and backgrounds.

“When I was a kid, my dad would take me to the Terry Fox Run every year,” Paulton said. “My best friend has cancer right now, this is our way of spreading hope.”

During the opening ceremonies for the run, Paulton asked the students in attendance to raise their hands if they knew someone who has been affected by cancer. Nearly every hand in attendance was raised, highlighting the prevalence of this indiscriminate disease.

“We have people here in our community, closer than some of you might imagine, who benefit from all of the hope that you help to spread around the world,” Paulton said during the run’s opening remarks. “Today is all about the hope that someday, and someday soon, we’ll have a cancer-free world.”

To help illustrate to the students the scale of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, he had the students cover his pickup truck with 146 marathon stickers. Many contemporary runners will place a sticker marked 26.2 (the length of a marathon in miles) on their vehicle for each successful marathon they have completed. The 146 stickers represent the number of individual marathons Terry Fox Completed during his 1980 Marathon of Hope.

“This shows you how much above and beyond he went for his cause,” Paulton said of the marathon stickers.

Paulton also added the Terry Fox Run goes a long way in showing students the power of perseverance and the strength of teamwork when individuals come together to work towards a common goal.

“It’s helpful for the kids to know they’re not alone,” Paulton said. “The more people you know are with you, the easier it is.”