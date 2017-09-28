Kinger’s Krazy Golf wraps up Legion Week

by Sylene Argent

Each September, Legion week is hosted to promote the programs and projects members of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) host throughout the year to benefit their community, veterans, and youth initiatives.

The 2017 installment of Legion Week in Essex Centre wrapped up on Saturday with another hilariously challenging round of Kinger’s Krazy Golf, which was hosted at Royal Estate Golf Club. This wacky, typically sold-out tournament not only challenges its participants to golf well, but to do so with a twist.

Golfers knew they were in for a treat, and a real challenge, when they stepped up to the first fairway where they were required to tee off aboard a large rocking horse.

In addition to Kinger’s Krazy Golf, Legion Week also included a kick-off wreath-laying ceremony and service at the Essex cenotaph, a cribbage tournament, a euchre tournament, a trivia night, a darts tournament, and a pickerel dinner.

All the events were open to the public. During the golf tournament, organizers said they were pleased at the great turnout at all of the activities the Branch had planned for Legion week.