Voice of Experience – Cute action

by Evelyn Couch

I planned to tell you my experiences as a mother of young children, but one was never published, so I guess my computer never sent it.

When her older brothers would pretend they were going to catch their little sister, she would say, “You can’t hurt me. I’ve gotta look after my dollies.” One Sunday, she wanted to go for a car ride and I said she would have to wait while her Dad had a nap. She bent over him and lifted one eye lash, then announced “He’s still in there.”

The shocker came when she called him to dinner. As soon as he came home from work, he would go to his hobby.

Because it was annoying to let dinner get cold, one day I called Thom a-a-a-s, come to dinner. The next day, I asked our little girl to call him. Not knowing that her Dad’s name was anything but Tom, she yelled Daddy-a-a-a-s, come to dinner.

Imagine the expression on his face when he responded to that.