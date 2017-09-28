McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival has grown

by Sylene Argent

McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival organizer Ryan Raymond described Saturday’s event as, “By far the best year.”

He said there was a thirty percent increase in attendance at Saturday’s event, which took place at Co-An Park in McGregor.

The event included music performance by seven different performers, each offering a different genre, including country, rock, blues, and soul.

“They were all phenomenal,” Raymond said. “They created a really cool vibe.”

The event also included returning and new food trucks, 11 booths of different beer vendors, and of course the 5km walk/run portion of the event that stretched through McGregor Centre and along local greenways. Raymond explained nearly 340 individuals crossed the finish line. That number was great considering the heat, which he said encouraged around 50 potential participants to forgo that portion of the event.

The McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival raised $3450 for Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario. “It was a good year,” Raymond said as it related to the fundraising initiatives.

“Ultimately, it is something fun to do and something unique,” Raymond said of why the event is hosted each year. This year’s installment was the sixth annual.

He thanked all the supporters and sponsors for their involvement, which helped the event be the success it was.

For more information, log onto www.mcgregormugrun.com.