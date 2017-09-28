Essex Council and staff host walkabout

by Sylene Argent

On Monday evening, members of Essex Council and staff members took part in a walkabout in downtown Essex Centre.

This annual event has taken place in September over the last several years. The walkabout gives participants an idea of the improvements that have been made since last year and those improvements that still need to be done.

It was noted during the walkabout that several businesses have improved their façade over the past year. In many cases, thanks to the Town’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP) that the Essex Centre BIA promotes to its members. It was mentioned copies of the CIP should be handed out to realtors selling commercial businesses to help relay that information to potential buyers.

A topic discussed was the street poles. It was noted to replace the downtown street poles would be a around $1 million. A report came to Council on this earlier this year; It was noted during the walkabout this project would have to be phased and would likely be discussed during the 2018 budget deliberations.

Cracks and tripping hazards were also identified along the route.

Last year, a dip in the sidewalk near the Gordon Avenue and Centre Street intersection was pointed out. It has since been fixed. Also last year, the vacant lot near that intersection was covered in stone. It has since been cleaned up and the Essex Centre BIA has purchased a shade sail, two chess tables, and some planters to create a parkette. The Essex Centre BIA is also working with the Arts, Culture, and Tourism (ACT) Committee to install a mural there next spring.

In the future, Councillor Randy Voakes he would prefer the walkabout to not take place on a Monday when many downtown stores are closed. He also had concerns about the pavilion not yet being installed in the Heritage Gardens Park, which the Town and the Essex Centre BIA are working on. It was noted the RFP is ready to go.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman commented he would like to see more recycling units in the downtown corridor, also.