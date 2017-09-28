Essex 73’s on the ice for season opener

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s recently began its second season under head coach Cam Crowder, looking to improve upon last season’s Schmaltz Cup semi-final loss to Ayr in Game 7. For the first time in 44 years, however, Essex will play without long-time volunteer Frank Matthys working behind the scenes.

The 73’s season opener was against the Amherstburg Admirals on September 19, which began with Matthys and last season’s captain, Dallas Pereira, dropping the first puck.

Looking energized after the festivities, Essex skated into the intermission with a 2-0 lead. The teams exchanged goals in the second period before Essex pulled away in the third period. Leading the offensive charge was rookie Justin Bondy, while Tyler Ryan faced 27 shots in the win. The 73’s won 5-2.

The team’s opening week continued on Friday night when it traveled to Dresden to face the Jr Kings in what was a penalty-riddled affair. Dresden’s power play went 1/12 while Essex went 1/3. The story of the night though was the effort of those special teams. Essex finished the night with four short-handed goals, including three coming from the big veteran, Luke Gecse. Essex cruised to a 6-2 win over Dresden, while being short-handed much of the game.

The most important game of the week was played last Sunday, which was dubbed “Frank Matthys Day.” It was a celebration for the only person to ever ride in seven Schmaltz Cup parades. Frank retired this year, but not before being honoured on the ice prior to puck drop with nearly 100 alumni from all generations.

After the ceremonies, the 73’s played the Lakeshore Canadiens through a scoreless first twenty minutes of play, before eventually finding the scoresheet in the second. The scoreboard read 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Much to the displeasure of the nearly 600 faithful in attendance, Essex could not find the net behind Colin Topliffe as Lakeshore held on to beat Essex, 5-3.

Both Michael Vieira and Luke Gecse are leading the 73’s offense through the first week of the season, while Tyler Boughner is wearing the ‘C’ this year.

Head Coach Cam Crowder expects a lot of his returning players to step up this season and continue to grow.

Essex will play two games in its second week, including a Saturday night contest against Mooretown.