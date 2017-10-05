Essex Centre BIA brings the party to the streets

by Sylene Argent

The Essex Centre BIA hosted its first annual Fall in Love with Our Local Street Party on Friday evening, giving potential patrons and local businesses a chance to connect in celebration of the start of the autumn season.

In order to host the event, the Essex Centre BIA shut down a portion of Talbot Street, from Wilson Avenue to Arthur Avenue, and further set up two large festival tents. Inside the tents, businesses who wanted to participate were given a table to show off their goods, hand out fliers or brochures, and connect with potential patrons.

Organizers were pleased with the event’s turnout as many businesses participated, and there was consistent foot traffic throughout the duration of the event.

To help put a little pep in the step of the eventgoers, the Essex Centre BIA solicited the musical talent of the Rio Michaels Trio. The band played a variety of tunes all evening, which also helped attract individuals to the event who just happened to hear the music. The kid’s zone offered face painting and activities for youth to enjoy.

The Fall in Love with Our Local Street Party also included a Business Scavenger Hunt, which had participants read a list of clues and head to the correct business to collect pieces of a picture. The first three completed submissions drawn were awarded with vouchers for the upcoming E$$ex Centre Downtown Dollar$ program the BIA will host for the second year in a row, beginning in November.

Patrons also had a chance to cast their vote on which business offered the best display. The winning business will be recognized with one of the ten awards to be distributed at the October 13 Essex Centre Business Excellence Awards Night that the BIA will host in conjunction with the Essex Rotary Club.

The Essex Centre BIA received a lot of positive feedback about the Fall in Love with Our Local Street Party event and has taken note of some recommendations to improve next year’s festivity.