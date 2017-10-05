Howling at the Moon – Fall is here

by Sylene Argent

So, it appears leaves have begun to fall from tree branches, so I guess that means autumn is here.

I’m not overly excited, but I am not disappointed either.

Fall is a beautiful season, but it is also followed by winter, which comes with damp, dark, and dreary days.

Looking at the calendar, Thanksgiving is just a few days away, on October 9. Wow! I’m barely getting my summer clothes put away. We certainly had a warm September, and, as I recall, a cooler August. Dare I say it, Christmas will be here before we know it. Ok, I know many dread it because of all the shopping, cooking, and cleaning in preparation of visitors, but it is my favourite time of the year. I shop for deals all year long to try and make it as affordable as I can.

One thing I am glad autumn does not represent for me is going back to school. I love to learn, and thoroughly enjoyed my college years, but I must say I was never too enthusiastic about having to go to grade school. High school was all right, but I wouldn’t want to do it again, though I have been told many would love to relive those days.

I’d prefer to look ahead and keep plugging away to work towards a better future. For me, I see no sense in living in the past, but will certainly always use the experience I have garnered to better handle tough situations in the present and future.

One thing sure about the seasons, they will change. And, so do we all; we just change at our own pace, not via a clock or calendar.

Speaking of clocks, Daylight Saving Time is around the corner, too!

I have been told the older you get the quicker the years go by. And, I must say, I have noticed this to be true. I can remember being a kid in grade school. It seemed like it took forever for the schoolyear to finish then. Now, it feels as though an eye is batted and a new year is already beginning.

There is so much to do and it seems so little time to do it. That is why I always say time is the greatest gift you can give anyone. It is the one thing you cannot get a refund for, exchange, or accumulate more. Once it is spent, it is gone.