Letter to Editor

Beginning of the Ruthven Apple Festival

-Ron Hicks, the loss of a great man-

In 1980, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows [I.O.O.F.] Beaver Lodge No. 82 of Ruthven, the Rebekah Lodge No. 178, local church groups, apple growers, and other local business people organized the Ruthven Apple Festival.

The reason for the festival was to raise money for a bus fund to support transportation of children with disabilities from the Essex County area to attend Sun Parlour School in Essex.

A mile-long parade-consisting of floats, clowns, pony carts, vintage cars, and kids on bikes-was the beginning highlight of the event. During the day, crowds enjoyed bobbing for apples, eating candy apples and homemade apple pie, an apple-peeling contest, a draw for a bicycle, and a variety of vendors, all this in the hamlet of Ruthven.

Ruthven Apple Festival became such a success that in 1990 they moved the event to Colasanti’s to enjoy the large open space offering sufficient areas for the vendors and parking for the expectant crowds.

Each year, the Apple Festival Committee would meet at Colasanti’s to discuss the pros and cons of the previous year and how they could enhance the event for the coming year. Serving as Co-Chairperson for 23 years, my greatest memories are of Ron Hicks and his continuous energy and support for the festival’s volunteers.

Even though Ron was the founder of the festival, he was proudest knowing this Committee was 100% in favour of supporting his cause, “Helping those in need who were unable to help themselves.” Children brightened his day, and knowing that the money raised from the festival enabled children to attend school, as early as age two, coming from as far as Wheatley, LaSalle, and Tecumseh, was the greatest pleasure of all.

As Co-Chairperson, I was in charge of the vendors and setting up the field each year. By my side each year was the ear-to-ear smile of Ron Hicks and his eagerness to help “square-up” the field. Each year, I would make sure the field was set up in such a way that enabled me to walk it without exerting too much energy. I needed to make sure that others with a disability would also be able to see the whole event, going from vendor to vendor, row to row, without too much difficulty. Ron was always quick to give advice on how to make things easier for me and would come up with great ideas to quicken our set-ups.

On Tuesday, September 19th, I learned of the passing of this great man and was glad that I was able to attend his showing. My heart goes out to his wife, Laverne, and daughter, Shannon, who were such great supporters of Ron and his never-ending support of giving to others. I also extend condolence to Ron and Laverne’s son, Dean Hicks.

You will be remembered for years to come.

Jackie Barraco