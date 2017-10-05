Practice your home fire escape plan during Fire Prevention Week

submitted to EFP

Members of Essex Fire & Rescue Services are encouraging families to practice their home fire escape plan as part of Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14). This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

“Fire and smoke move faster than you,” Fire Chief Rick Arnel said. “There’s no time to figure out how to escape your home after a fire starts. Practice an escape plan before there’s a fire so you can get out safely.”

In a fire, you may have just seconds to safely escape your home. Be prepared in advance with these simple steps for home fire escape planning:

• Assess the needs of everyone in your home. Identify anyone who requires assistance to get out of the home safely, such as small children or older adults.

• Make sure there are working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm.

• Identify all possible exits (doors and windows) and make sure they work. Know two ways out of all areas, if possible.

• Everyone must know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Assign someone to help those who need assistance. Identify a safe meeting place outside. Call the fire department from outside the home-from a neighbour’s home or a cell phone.

• Practice your home fire escape plan at least twice a year. Have everyone participate. Make changes to your plan if necessary.

In support of Fire Prevention Week, Essex Fire & Rescue will hold its annual Open House at all three fire stations on Wednesday, October 11. This free public event runs from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. and is aimed at raising public awareness about fire prevention. Residents are invited to meet local firefighters, check out their trucks and equipment, and ask questions about smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, home escape plans, and any other fire-related concern.

For more information, call Essex Fire & Rescue Services at 519-776-7132.