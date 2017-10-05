HEIRS meeting looks back on history of postcards

by Adam Gault

In their first meeting back after the summer break, members of the Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HEIRS) took a special look at the history of postcards in Canada and their role in maintaining casual correspondence beginning more than 100 years ago.

Ted Steele, a Director on the HEIRS Board, hosted the presentation, which featured numerous examples of Canadian postcards from the first few decades of the 20th century.

The history of the postcard in Canada has its roots in the late part of the 19th century when the stamp and the card cost only one penny. The only cards allowed to be sent had to be produced by Canada Post and were mandated to have the address on one side with the message on the other.

With these early postcards, urban deliveries were sometimes offered twice per day, making them the sort of “instant messaging” of the early 20th century.

“These were really a way of keeping in touch,” Steele said, equating them as the Twitter of those times.

As printing methods improved, cards were expanded to feature humorous cartoons, romantic messages, jokes, silent film stars of the day, and, of course, places and landmarks that one could send while on vacation.

“Creativity runs through these (postcards), it’s just fascinating to see,” Steele explained during the presentation.

Postcards had become so popular, that by 1913 more than 60 million in total had been sent by Canadians to friends and loved ones across the country.

However, with the outbreak of WWI a year later, the quality of the postcards themselves began to fall into steep decline. With the best photo processing labs located in Germany, this all but guaranteed that the “Golden Age of Postcards” had come to an end.

After the Second Word War, photo quality improved greatly, but the cards became much more mass produced and suffered as a creative medium evolved towards the simpler landmark/place design we know today.

Steele is considering compiling the more than 400 postcards in the HEIRS collection into a book to immortalize an important part of early 20th century of Canadian popular culture, romance, and humour.

Steele finished by adding that although we may normally think of people from the turn of the last century as stoic and humourless, these artifacts serve as a reminder that humour has always played a role in our history, and people have always enjoyed entertainment that had the ability to brighten our days.

“To look back and think, maybe things weren’t so different after all.”