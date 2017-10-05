Apple Fest was a crisp event

by Sylene Argent

Over the weekend, one of Community Living Essex County’s major fundraisers, “The Ruthven Apple Festival,” was held at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens.

The Ruthven Apple Festival Steering Committee hosts the annual event each year.

Not only is this an event that helps bring the community together through a variety of activities that were sure to capture nearly everyone’s interest, it continued to benefit Community Living Essex County. The event proceeds will be directed to aid the nearly 650 area individuals, and their families, the local organization supports through various programs or services.

Since its inception, the Ruthven Apple Festival has raised $910,000 for Community Living Essex County. Organizers were excited to host the 38th annual event in hopes of matching or exceeding the $50,000 in proceeds the 2016 installment raised.

This year’s opening ceremonies took place after the annual parade. The ceremony paid tribute to two individuals who contributed a lot to the local festival, Ron Hicks, a key individual in starting the annual event, and Ron Bruner, an enthusiastic contributor. Sadly, both of these avid supporters passed away recently.

For the first time, there was a tie in the annual apple peeling contest in which local dignitaries competed. Essex Mayor Ron McDermott and Essex County Warden Tom Bain will have to share bragging rights for the next year. Before squaring off, Bain said he had been training for the competition for weeks, and even quipped he had some apple pie after the parade to give him the edge in the peeling contest.

Essex MPP Taras Natyshak called the day, “picture-perfect” and commented there was no better way to celebrate the supports CLEC provides than the annual Apple Fest.

The Ruthven Apple Festival is known for its large vendors’ and farmers’ markets. It also houses a car show, hosts live music entertainment, offers a breakfast, and provides inflatable rides for youth to enjoy.

Organizers thanked all sponsors, supporters, and volunteers for helping ensure the event would be a real success.