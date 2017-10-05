Fur trade taught at Fort Malden

by Sylene Argent

Thanks to a Canada 150 grant, courtesy of the Windsor Essex Community Foundation and the Government of Canada, the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum was able to partner with Fort Malden and the Town of Amherstburg to host the Culture Days & Rendezvous event over the weekend.

Along the walking path that stretches through the historic site, reenactors set up encampments to help teach visitors of the days of the voyageurs and the fur trade.

Curator of the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum, Victoria Beaulieu, was pleased with the event. She explained an opening ceremony was hosted with local dignitaries, including Senator Jim Turner of the Windsor Essex Kent Metis Community Council.

Turner said he was honoured to be asked to participate. He conducted the prayer and smudging portion of the ceremony, which he explained is a way to get rid of negative energy.

The event included a friendly competition for best encampment, which the Niagara Metis Council Voyageurs won, and a pea soup contest.

Visitors to the event were able to learn from the re-enactors and enjoy a variety of activities, including storytelling, finger weaving, beading, blacksmithing, archery, a pig roast, live music, and watching canoes on the Detroit River.

“It has been good,” Beaulieu said on the Saturday of the weekend-long event. She was pleased with the activities provided, the re-enactors who came out to support the event, and the interested community members who stopped by to learn a little bit about Canadian history.

On the Friday prior to the event, an education day was hosted. Beaulieu said around 350 area youth took advantage of the event to get a hands-on learning experience.

She was also pleased with the many partnerships that were formed to ensure this event could take place to teach an important portion of Canadian history. Teaching about the fur trade has been a part of the Maidstone Bicentennial’s programming for years, she added.