Essex musicians honoured for contributions to local music scene

by Adam Gault

Two local drummers were honoured recently at the annual Crime Stoppers Windsor Essex Musician Recognition Gala for their contributions to local music and community service.

Gord Wright and Marion Bruce were inducted into the Windsor-Essex County Hall of Fame for their years of dedication to the local music industry and their involvement in many charitable musical performances across the region.

Wright explained how one fateful phone call more than 50 years ago would be the catalyst to kickoff his music career going forward.

“I got a phone call, my parents were the ones who started the Dairy Freez, so I was working in the Dairy Freez when I was 13. My mom came out and said, ‘You’re wanted on the phone.’ And, it was a musician that had heard I was playing drums, and he needed a drummer that night for a wedding. I said, ‘I’m not old enough to drive, and he agreed to pick me up and take me home.’ So, I made ten bucks and I’ve been playing ever since.”

Bruce then explained how she met Wright in those early days, taking his place in the band and touring around Ontario for more than a decade.

“After I met Gord, I took his place (in the band) when he went to Sears, and was on the road with them for 15 years. I was making a living at it, doing concerts. You used to be able to make a living at it, but you can’t really do that anymore.”

Playing with a variety of country and western acts over the years, the two were always filling in for different bands locally across Essex, and in time became well known across the area’s music scene.

Being recognized by the Windsor-Essex County Hall of Fame came as a bit of a surprise for the duo, who had never played for personal recognition, but always for the love of music and the chance to share that passion with others.

“I was so shocked,” explained Bruce when she heard she had been chosen to enter the Hall of Fame. “You don’t do it (play) to be thanked. This is just like a little bit of icing on the cake.”

The Windsor-Essex County Hall of Fame is located at Devonshire Mall in Windsor. Bruce and Wright will take their place among other musicians who have represented Windsor-Essex in an exemplary fashion.