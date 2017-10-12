EDHS hosts annual homecoming celebrations

by Adam Gault

This past Friday, the doors at Essex District High School were opened to bring back alumni of all ages for the annual homecoming celebration.

Less than ideal weather couldn’t keep those looking to take part in the celebrations away, even as the rain continued to worsen during the annual homecoming football game.

This year’s match-up pitted the hometown Red Raiders against visiting Belle River and much like the weather, this year’s game did not go Essex’s way.

Trailing 23-0 at halftime, things didn’t get much better for the Red Raiders in the second half, and the game ended in a disappointing 38-0 shutout.

Despite that result, the real spirit of Essex District High School’s Homecoming is in the community it brings together, and that was on full display as the festivities moved into the much drier school gymnasium.

Amanda Gemmell, a former student who first attended the homecoming event the year prior, explained that staying in touch with the teachers and staff who played such an important role in the students’ personal development is a large part of what brings former students back to the homecoming event year-after-year.

“It’s important to me, our teachers are great, our coaches are great, that’s honestly why we come back.”

Dave Harrison, a current history and law teacher at EDHS, and former student himself, added that the unique community aspect of the school shows how important the school has been for maintaining connections around Essex since its inception.

“It’s a community school. Kids, parents, and grandparents went here,” Harrison said of the generation bridge that’s not uncommon to find at EDHS. “We bring everybody home (with the annual homecoming event), I went here as a student too. It’s a great community.”

This year’s homecoming raised funds towards completing the new set of bleachers for the football field, as well as other athletic and academic programs.