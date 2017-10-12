Letter to the Editor

There were two things I was happy to see in the Free Press recently. The first was the recognition of Gord Wright for his talent and dedication to local music. He really is, and has been, a credit to his community in so many ways. Second, another column by Evelyn Couch on things past. She always provides memories, but also reminds us of how kindness and generosity once was the norm and experience does teach us positive things from the past, if we choose to learn.

Robert W. Sinclair

Amherstburg