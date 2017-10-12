Essex Public School gets in motion with 12 O’clock Walk

by Sylene Argent

The students at Essex Public School joined individuals across region to participate in the annual 12 O’clock Walk Across Windsor-Essex event last Wednesday, which celebrates a healthy, active lifestyle and urges community members to take the Couch Potato Pledge.

Windsor-Essex Communities in motion hosts the 12 O’clock Walk annually as a way to celebrate getting in motion.

The annual ten-minute walk, which was hosted in several other areas of the region, always takes place the first full week of October. This is also recognized as in motion week. Other event sites within the Municipality of Essex included the Harrow Participark and the Essex County Civic and Education Centre.

The event showcases that walking in ten-minute increments adds up throughout the day and by walking in increments, a daily physical activity requirement can be reached. The event takes place in the afternoon to encourage community members to go for a short walk on their lunch break.

The event was coupled with giveaways and raffles to further excite community members about walking and learning about amenities available locally that allow them to get out and get active.

Event participants were urged to submit a photo of themselves at one of the hosted walk sites at #inmotionWE.