The Local Scoreboard

The Essex Red Raiders junior girls’ basketball team suffered a 16-49 loss to Kingsville on October 2 and an 8-55 loss to St. Anne on October 3. On October 5, the girls’ team loss to Villanova by a final score of 59-10.

• The senior girls’ basketball team took a 40-37 win over the Kingsville team with Caileigh Chauvin charting 13 pts, Sara Archer – 9 pts, Finnley McElwain – 8 pts, and Kim Orton – 8 pts for the Red Raiders. On October 3, Kim Orton – 14 pts, Caileigh Chauvin – 12 pts, and Sara Archer – 9 pts, took a 41-30 win over St. Anne. On October 5, the team took a 43-36 win over Villanova.

• In Red Raider volleyball, the junior boys’ took a 2-1 set victory over Tecumseh Vista Academy on October 3 and a three straight sets win over Holy Names on October 4. The junior squad kept the winning streak alive with a 2-1 set win over Massy on October 5.

• The senior boys’ volleyball team won three straight sets over Tecumseh Vista Academy on October 3 and against Massey on October 5.

• The junior boy’s football team suffered a 55-0 loss against Herman on October 4 at Essex.

• The senior boys’ football team took to the field in Essex on Friday, October 6 to take on Belle River. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders fell to the Nobles 38-0 in the game that kicked off the EDHS Homecoming celebrations.

• It took an overtime goal by Anthony Cristofaro, with assist from Tyler Boughner and Justin Bondy, for the Essex 73’s to take a 3-2 victory over Petrolia on October 5.

• Over the Thanksgiving weekend, two EMHA hockey teams participated in tournaments. The Ravens Midget Minor took part in the Irish South Bend Classic in Indiana and the Atom Major team was in Ohio for the Cleveland Rock and Roll Cup.

• The Atom Major team won four straight games in the tournament before suffering a loss in the championship game against Reston Raiders, by a score of 4-0.

