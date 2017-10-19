Fire Prevention Week created excitement in Essex

by Sylene Argent

With sounding horns and flashing lights, fire trucks tend to attract a lot of attention from area youths, especially those who aspire to follow in the big boot-steps of those currently serving on Essex Fire & Rescue.

The three local fire stations overflowed with foot traffic last Wednesday evening for the annual Fire Prevention Week open house events. Area youths were temporarily able to live their dream of one day becoming a professional firefighter as they were offered fire truck rides around the block, an opportunity to inspect Essex’s newly obtained fire engine, and greet local firefighters to ask them all about fire prevention and safety.

Firefighters, including Jason Pillon, Assistant Deputy Chief-Prevention/Public Education, were busy connecting with schools leading up to Fire Prevention Week to ensure families had an opportunity to enjoy the event and learn about fire prevention and safety.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme was, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Pillon noted Fire Prevention Week began in 1992. It is hosted around October 8 every year in remembrance of the 1871 Chicago Fire.

While onsite, families were also able to enjoy a hotdog while touring the fire station.

Last Wednesday afternoon, before the open house festivities began, Essex Fire & Rescue welcomed MPP Taras Natyshak to Fire Station # 1 to show off the Town’s newly obtained fire engine, an 800-gallon pumper truck from Fort Garry Fire Trucks.

Fire Chief Rick Arnel said this new piece of equipment, which is loaded with several safety features, will protect the community for years to come. He noted the typical life-span for a fire truck is around 20 years. This new piece of equipment cost $494,900.

The purchase, “Shows the willingness of the Mayor and Councillors that we have the right equipment,” Arnel said.

A committee comprised of fire and administrative personnel and officers organized the process that got this truck to Essex.

Deputy Chief Rick Malott added that after putting out a Request for Proposal, they received seven submissions. After looking over the possibilities, the committee settled on the truck from Fort Garry Fire Trucks, which also happened to be the lowest bidder.

He added that firefighters have been familiarizing themselves with the new truck since it arrived a few weeks back.

In addition to being able to hold 800 gallons of water, it also provides foam for firefighters to use if needed.

Natyshak said the newest piece of equipment was a wonderful addition to Essex’s fleet. He noted the importance of having safe, reliable equipment for firefighters.

“Nothing else can be done if firefighters do not get to the scene safely.”