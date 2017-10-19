Candidates’ debate held ahead of Ward 3 by-election

by Adam Gault

Candidates vying for the position of Ward 3 Councillor for the Town of Essex gathered at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre last Wednesday to meet the public and answer questions presented to them in a friendly debate-style format leading up to the upcoming by-election.

The four candidates, Ron Rogers, Rodney Hammond, Richard Kokovai, and Mike Jenner, answered prepared questions relating to various topics and issues within Ward 3 and the Town of Essex as a whole. Each were given a chance to explain their respective platforms to their potential future constituents.

Topics included their vision for the future of Essex, the potential purchase of Harrow District High School, the issue of regional public transit, and perceived low public engagement at various municipal events.

“We need to promote tourism based on our location,” Rogers explained of his vision for the future of Essex. He said the town’s location should make it a prime destination for tourists from across Ontario and the American Midwest. Making the most of our waterfront and maintaining the Town’s infrastructure would be strong components of his mandate if elected.

“I think it would be a travesty if we didn’t purchase the school,” Kokovai said of his platform regarding the issue of Harrow District High School. He added that the structure provides a rare opportunity for the municipality to encourage various private and public partnerships within its walls, such as converting part of the structure into an indoor pool facility.

“We should keep the dialogue open with all our communities,” Hammond said, regarding a regional transportation system for Essex County. Although he feels the region is not at the point yet where a regional transportation system would be necessary, he feels it’s an important topic to keep open, considering the recent Detroit-Windsor Amazon business proposition.

“I still see a north/south divide in this Town and would like to eliminate that,” Jenner explained on the topic of low public engagement. He feels some of the municipality’s current policies are driving that perceived wedge between the north and south and would like to see, “One common harmonized rate” in taxes across urban and rural areas of the Town.

Election day for the Ward 3 by-election is on Monday, October 23, and is open to all eligible Ward 3 residents.

For full by-election details and candidate contact information, visit http://www.essex.ca/en/townhall/by-election-2017.asp