Howling at the Moon – Influences on spelling

by Sylene Argent

I have been wondering how much our instant correcting mechanisms impact our ability to spell on our own lately.

Around a year ago, I traded in my smart phone for a flip phone (I know, you can chuckle if you wish). I never used WI-FI or data options, so why pay the extra, right?

I thought to myself, ‘no big deal.’ All I use my phone for is to call and text people. Why do I needed the extras I never use?

So, I made, what many would see as, a de-evolutionary technical transition, and I was ok with that. What I wasn’t expecting, or had forgotten about since the last time I had a flip phone was a gazillion years ago, was just how difficult texting would be. It’s like using Morse code. I have to hit a button often several times to get the letter I want, and often I miss it and have to start over.

And, I’m ok with that, even if it does take me a bit longer to send a message.

But, what I have discovered over the past year is that I can sometimes lose my confidence in my spelling. Even when I know I am right, because I don’t have that provision that underlines typos. I find myself double checking words on a different device just to be sure I am correct before I hit the ‘send’ button. If anything, that little challenge has likely made me a bit of a better speller because I haven’t been able rely on the convenient grammatical or spelling checker.

But, what I curiously began to wonder is how our brains register how to spell.

When we are little, I imagine most individuals learned to read and spell like I did, through study cards. We familiarized ourselves with sounds and sequences of letters, and of course did our best to remember all those dreaded exceptions.

I wonder how much of the spelling we memorize is not simply based on the letter sequence of a word, but also on how it flows from our pens and pencil, that sequence of curves, while we learned how to print and write cursively.

Perhaps typing our words instead of writing them can get us a bit off track when we switch formats.

I wondered how much influence my keyboard layout had over the role my brain has had in remembering those words I was trying to put fourth. The keyboard on my flip phone is entirely different than that of my computer. When texting, sometimes, I felt like I was in a foreign territory because it was almost as if my brain wanted to spell based on the sequence I learned to spell a word via my computer keyboard. It was like the recollection of spelling for that word is spelled not by letters but rather a special pattern of button pushing.

I’m not sure how much longer the flip phone will be my trusty device sidekick. It seems to work ok for me for now, even though others feel it keeps me cut off from the world and may complain to have to wait an extra few seconds for a response from me. Somehow, I feel it freeing to have that little extra space sometimes.