Up a Creek – Local Media Support

by Jessica Azar

“Buy Local, Shop Local.” I hear that slogan used often, and everywhere. I personally try to live by it. However, I believe many people neglect to acknowledge an important business when it comes to adhering to that motto; our local media.

Local media should be seen as local businesses, because they are. The local media aren’t independently wealthy corporations that employ outsiders. Local television, radio, and newspapers all employ people right here from Windsor-Essex County.

As an employee of a local media outlet, I am aware of all types of news sources throughout Windsor-Essex County and I see and appreciate the hard work and dedication it takes to cover local events, sports, charitable donations, etc.; all while maintaining an ethical standard and working hard to stay in business.

With the rise of social media, some businesses and charitable organizations rely only on these tools to promote themselves.

However, local media is expected to cover and promote the events, businesses, and/or grand openings at their expense.

Social media is a wonderful tool to promote your services and events, but social media isn’t taking time out of its day to come by to ask you some questions about what you do, take a few pictures, and promote it for you on the local radio/television stations, or community publications. Social media is not spending its time writing and editing articles to be published for the community. Social media isn’t giving back to your community.

What I am trying to say, is that I think people often forget local media outlets are businesses as well and require your support, just as your favourite local restaurant or local dress shop does.

Please keep it in mind when you’re planning events, large or small. Setting aside any advertising budget to support your local news will only benefit you and your community in the end.

When members of the community and businesses support other local businesses, the community flourishes. People are happier, and show more community pride. Who doesn’t want that?