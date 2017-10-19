Essex Fire & Rescue awards colouring contest winners

photos submitted

Local students were tasked to complete a colouring contest held in conjunction with the recent Fire Prevention Week and fire station open houses. Essex Fire & Rescue hosted the contest, and members of this local service team were pleased that Naples Pizza in Essex Centre, Harrow Centre, and McGregor donated free pizza certificate prizes for the winners.

Picture above are the contest winners, from top R-L: Ste Ursule School-Sarah Deshaies and Daelyn Brgan, Colchester North School-Brynn Bellmore, Harrow Public School-Colby Cookson, St. Anthony School-Kensley Keltike and Cole Penner, Holy Name School-Matthew Cunningham, and Essex Public School-Elliott Thorton and Ana Brujic.