Town of Essex Council Notes for Monday, October 16

by Sylene Argent

Concerns with Irwin Ave. traffic

Residents Tamison Doey, MD, and Pat Maling approached Essex Council on Monday evening to discuss a concern they had with traffic on Irwin Avenue, particularity in the area where the road intersects with Talbot Street.

In their opinion, the lack of sidewalks or shoulders and curbs, in addition to the perception of the street being too narrow, makes biking or walking dangerous.

They noted they surveyed their neighbours and wanted to bring those results to the table for discussion. Of those surveyed the duo relayed to Council 90 percent were in favour of widening the street and adding shoulders, curbs, and sidewalks. 80 percent were in favour of reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h. Only 30 percent were in favour of making it a one-way street.

Another concern was the perception that the recently added streetlights at Fairview Ave. and Talbot St. have resulted in a higher volume of traffic. Doey claimed these drivers seemed to be the worst speeders as opposed to the residents there, and further said many of those drivers are not aware of the dangerous curve in the road.

Essex Director of Infrastructure & Development Chris Nepszy said Irwin is in fair condition. Typically shoulders and curbs are not done together. He said the issues goes down to the budget, and how dollars are spent on infrastructure is entirely up to Council. It is not on the radar for any improvements any time soon. The section from Arthur Avenue to Brien Avenue would be in a higher need as far as road conditions, storm sewer works, and water. When reconstruction is done, the municipality often tries to do upgrade all those amenities at the same time for cost savings in the long-term.

Nepszy said data collection mechanisms could be set up to see if there is a speeding issue there. He recommended bringing the issue up at the 2018 budget deliberations.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche suggested that if the road is being used as a thoroughfare, changing the speed limit, which the majority of residents seem to want, may help. Enforcement makes the difference, he noted. The first meeting for the 2018 budget will occur on October 30.

Council received the report and will discuss this issue in correlation with the 2018 budget.

Fall constituency open houses

In the spring, the Town hosted constituency open houses in each Ward to connect Councillors to residents.

After discussion and evaluation, Council agreed to hold only two fall meetings. Wards 1 & 2 and Wards 3 & 4 will merge respectively for the open houses.

Morrison appointed as senior manager

Jeff Morrison was appointed as the Town’s Director of Business Finance/Treasurer. He joined the Town around five years ago as Manager of Finance & Business Services. Since starting with the Town, he has completed several courses, including the Certificate in Human Resources for CPAs through the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and the Human Resources Professionals Association.

Essex’s vacant industrial property

Council received Economic Development Officer Nelson Silveira’s report, “Vacant Industrial Property in the Town of Essex,” for informational purposes.

In the report, it notes Council had requested an inventory of vacant industrial land for informational purposes. It highlights that to attract industrial business to Essex, 100% of development charges for industrial-related projects are waived.

In Essex Centre, the report highlights, the Official Plan has been amended to re-designate over 100 acres of previously zoned highway commercial lands to industrial. Notices of this ongoing project will be provided. Council must hold at least one public meeting.

Firefighting hiring process restructured

Council approved the restructuring of Essex Fire & Rescue’s Auxiliary Hiring Program, approved the hiring of the last auxiliary firefighter located at Essex Station 3 in Harrow as permanent personnel, and further approved a new hiring program using Candidate Testing Services.

The recommended revised recruitment and selection process, the report continues, will request applicants provide a resume and their current certificate of the Ontario Fire Administration and Candidate Testing Service Stages 1 and 2 to quicken the process. Further training would then continue.

Proposed Bus service to Windsor

by Adam Gault

Windsor resident Ernie Lamont put forward a public presentation, proposing the Town of Essex (along with Kingsville and Leamington) purchase six buses (two per municipality) to provide a bus service to the Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

In his presentation to Council, Lamont suggested he be able to sell the advertising for the buses, offering Essex 75% of the advertising revenue.

According to Lamont’s presentation, this would amount to $225,000 per year for the Town of Essex and with this sum, the buses would be paid for in a matter of several years.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche commented that wasn’t something he was ready to commit to, and would prefer a full Council debate on something that large.

Lamont also proposed the construction of a casino with an attached private hospital adjacent to Highway 3 in Essex.

The motion carried to receive the presentation.

Vacancy Rebate Program Elimination

Council quickly passed to support the elimination of the Vacancy Rebate Elimination Program in Essex County.

Introduced to Essex County in 2001 and enacted in 2002, the Vacant Unit Property Tax Rebate Program was introduced to provide property tax relief to owners of vacant commercial and industrial buildings.

As the program currently stands, property owners may apply to their respective municipalities for the tax rebate for periods of property vacancy. This can include commercial buildings without business tenants, or industrial buildings that are currently inactive.

This allows for a property tax rebate between 30-35% depending on the building’s designation.

With this motion, Council requests that Essex County Council seeks approval from the Minister of Finance to enact a regulation for the County to eliminate this program for the 2018 taxation year.

The motion carried.

Location of set of “banner poles” in Harrow Centre

Council received a report entitled, “Banner Poles: Harrow Centre,” submitted by Chris Nepszy, Director of Infrastructure and Development, regarding a potential location for a set of banner poles for Harrow Centre.

Four options in total were presented to Council that can be installed in keeping with the Electrical Safety Authority Guidelines. These included: King/Rosborough, King/Erie, Queen at the Philip Feriss Drain, and Queen/Munger.

Councillor Sherry Bondy suggested option number 3, but wanted to hear input from absent Councillor Larry Snively, and the new incoming Ward 3 Councillor after Monday’s by-election.

Deputy Mayor Meloche suggested the Harrow Fair Board could be consulted for input on the banner’s location.

The item was withdrawn and tabled for the November 6 Council session.

Notice of motion for a stop sign at Hanlan and Iler Streets

A notice of motion from October 2 was brought forward for consideration at the request of Councillor Randy Voakes to erect a stop sign at the intersection of Hanlan and Iler in Essex Centre.

Since October 2, several traffic calming measures have been implemented for the intersection, leading to the motion being withdrawn.

“The issue has been resolved by our Infrastructure Director,” Councillor Voakes explained.

A pedestrian “zebra” crossing, and stop and yield lines have been added to the intersection within a “level of treatment that’s in MTO guidelines,” Director of Infrastructure and Development, Chris Nepszy, explained.