The Local Scoreboard

• Harrow native Lionel Sanders, crossed the finish line in second place at the Ironman World Championship Triathlon held in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 14. 29-year-old Sanders completed the event in eight hours, four minutes, and seven seconds, behind the winner Patrick Lange, of Germany, with a time of 8:01:40.

• On October 10, the Essex Red Raider junior girls basketball team fell to General Amherst 27-40 while the senior girls’ won over Amherst by the same score of 43-27. The junior girls’ took on Sandwich on October 12 resulting in a 25-30 loss to the Sabres. The senior girls handed Sandwich a 38-20 loss.

• On October 10, the Red Raider junior boys’ volleyball team went down to Sandwich 1-2, while the senior boys were victorious 2-1 over the Sabres. Both teams travelled to Leamington on October 12 each bringing home a 2 set – 1 victory over the Lions.

• On October 11, EDHS junior boy’s football team visited and faced St. Joseph’s for a 20-20 final.

• The senior Red Raider boys’ football team took the field against Villanova on Friday, October 13. The Wildcats were victorious with a final score of 21-2. Red Raider Colby Macrow had three extra points and two touchdown receptions Max Henricks, while Cody Webster had one touchdown run.

• On Tuesday, October 10, the Essex 73’s took down the visiting Wallaceburg Lakers by a score of 6-0. On Friday, October 13 Essex fell 4-2 over Lakeshore.

• Two Essex Minor Hockey Association travel teams took part in tournaments over the October 13-15 weekend. The Peewee Major team headed to Caledonia, for the Caledonia Thunder Challenge Cup. The Novice Majors were in Parry Sound to represent Essex in the Bobby Orr Classic.

• The Peewee Major team went undefeated over the tournament, taking the championship final game 3-2 over the Welland Tigers.

• The Novice Major went undefeated over the tournament, took a 2-0 win over the Newcastle Stars in the semi final, and faced the Ingersol Express in the final game. The Raven took the championship title with a 5-2 win.

