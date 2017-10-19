Walk brings awareness to pregnancy and infant loss

by Adam Gault

The first annual Essex Baby Steps Walk to Remember was held on Saturday, October 14 to bring awareness to the often unspoken issue of pregnancy and infant loss.

Organized in part by the Knights of Columbus Holy Name Council 3305, the walk took dozens of marchers on a 5km route through Essex Centre, beginning and ending at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

The event was held to raise awareness to the various issues that are the direct result of the death of a child, whether it takes place before or after birth. And, to bring compassion and understanding to the significance of the life of each infant loss and to understand the emotional impact the loss has on all those affected.

Patti and B.J. Harrison were two of the event organizers involved in the walk. They have had personal experience in the issue of pregnancy loss. Patti explained that a lack of area support groups in dealing with this issue is what led to the creation of the awareness walk.

“Our committee was built up of a community of women who have had multiple miscarriages and we couldn’t find support for people that have lost a baby,” Patti explained. “So, we went to the Essex Knights of Columbus Holy Name 3305 Council and asked them if they would help us spearhead an event.”

Patti’s husband, B.J., who is a Grand Knight with the K. of. C, explained the event is the only one of its kind between Essex County and Toronto, which made it that much more important to the support system in Southwestern Ontario.

“We decided it’s time to bring awareness to our area,” B.J. said. “Many people who suffer a loss, they don’t talk about it and they keep it to themselves. They suffer in silence. They think it’s taboo to talk about the death of a child, when it’s not. It’s healthy. We want to let people know there’s various support groups and counselling groups where you can go for help to heal.

Patti added that many people not familiar with the issue would be surprised to learn how many within their community have been directly affected by the loss of a pregnancy.

“Our slogan is ‘1 in 4.’ 1 in 4 women will suffer a miscarriage,” Patti explained. “In our committee alone, there’s 22 babies that have been lost.”

Patti also explained that the walk was a remembrance day for any child that had been taken too soon and would be a special way for parents to honour their memory.

For more information on the event and its related support groups, visit essexbabystepswalktoremember.com.