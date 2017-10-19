73’s sitting third in standings

by Garrett Fodor

One month into the long PJHL season, the Essex 73’s teammates are finding themselves third in the standings.

Having played ten games so far, the 73’s have a 6-3-0-1 record. Essex is without five of its regular skaters, which some say is a factor.

On Tuesday night, the 73’s hosted the last place Wallaceburg Lakers. It was their first matchup of the season and, for both teams, the early portion of the game was a feeling out process. Despite Essex controlling the puck for much of the opening period, the Wallaceburg defence and goalie, Patrick Timpary, held Essex to just one goal. 16-year old rookie Wyatt O’Neil opened the scoring for Essex.

In the middle frame, however, Essex started to finally tire-out the Lakers with their cycle. The 73’s players used their speed to their advantage, scoring two goals in a minute. This included Anthony Cristofaro going end-to-end and capping it off by victimizing Timpary’s water bottle. From there, Matthew McCloud was the recipient of a bounce-off-the-boards to give Essex a 3-0 lead. Closing out the frame, Justin Bondy netted his fifth goal of the season. Essex was up 4-0 heading into the final 20 minutes.

In period three, Essex, once again, controlled much of the play. Holding Wallaceburg to just five shots, goalie Jax Dhondt was hardly tested. The 73’s had the lead increased to six with a pair of tallies from Michael Vieira, who capitalized on two breakaways, including one shorthanded. As Essex prevailed 6-0, shots were 39-22 in favour of Essex.

Closing out its week, Essex traveled to Lakeshore, looking to avenge the 5-3 loss experienced from the previous meeting on September 24. Playing a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the offensive play was finally rewarded in the middle frame.

Ameen Fadel opened the scoring eight-minutes in for the home team, beating Tyler Ryan. The Canadiens’ lead was short lived as Adam Gaiarin converted a slapshot with the man-advantage four-minutes later. To close out the period, Kylier Carter beat Ryan high with two-minutes remaining. But thanks to Bondy netting his sixth goal of the season on a penalty shot, the game was tied going into the final frame.

The third period would not play out in Essex’s favour as the local players got into penalty trouble. Lakeshore made them pay the price, scoring with the man-advantage three minutes into period three and then added an insurance marker, courtesy of Dylan Bradley, with nine minutes remaining in the period.

Essex fell 4-2 to the first place Lakeshore Canadiens. Shots were 29-27 in favour of Lakeshore.