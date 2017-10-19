OPP identify suspicious vehicle and driver

submitted to EFP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wish to thank the public for their assistance in identifying a suspicious vehicle and driver observed in the Essex area on consecutive days this week.

On October 16, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Essex Concession 3, and again on October17, 2017 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Essex Concession 6, a vehicle with a single male occupant was reported to allegedly be communicating with school aged children.

In both cases the vehicle was described as a silver Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) being driven by a lone male in his 60’s or 70’s.

The OPP has identified the vehicle and driver and are completing the investigation and advise that there are no public safety concerns at this time in relation to this incident.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.