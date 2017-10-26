Rotary Fright Night takes over Old Mill Harrow

by Adam Gault

The Harrow Rotary Club brought a chill to the Old Mill in Harrow this past Saturday, as ghosts, ghouls, and goblins came out to scare those who dared to enter the nearly 70-year old structure in support of a good cause.

The Harrow Rotary Club’s first annual Fright Night transformed the Old Mill into two floors of absolute terror. First as a haunted house for children in the afternoon, and a much more sinister experience for adults in the evening.

The funds the Harrow Rotary Club was able to raised during the Fright Night event are being put towards some much-needed equipment upgrades for Essex Fire & Rescue in Harrow.

“This year, we’ve committed to raise the money for a fire extinguisher training kit, and that’s $13,000,” Corrie Bramhall said, who is the Rotary Club Membership Chairperson. “It’s a lot of money to raise. We’ve already done a rubber duck race to help raise funds, this event is going to help raise funds, and then around Christmas we’re going to be selling wreaths to raise funds.”

In the works since August, the Rotary Club was looking for a new way to involve the community with a fun, fundraising activity. Halloween was seen as the perfect backdrop for a new type of fun and creative event to bring the town together, and the Old Mill provided the perfect environment for a haunted house.

“We looked at barns, farm fields, but this was a perfect location,” Bramhall explained. “It’s a beautiful structure, and it has the already haunting feeling.”

Younger guests during the afternoon took a tour of the main floor of the mill, braving through interactions with witches, clowns, and monsters as they navigated through a variety of creepy and chilling scenarios, including bowls of “brains” and gypsy fortune-tellers.

The evening featured a more mature experience for adult thrill seekers, with an extended tour of the mill’s basement, and the horrors that lay within.

“It took us some time when we sat down and did our planning,” Bramhall said of the process of designing both the children and adult sections of the experience. “The main floor is obviously more family-friendly, the basement is definitely terrifying, it’s very scary down there.”

The Rotary Club looks forward to making the event an annual Halloween tradition, with the opportunity to support a different fundraising cause each consecutive year.