CTMHV re-opens schoolhouse, thanks to Canada 150 grant

by Sylene Argent

A special ceremony held on Saturday morning re-opened the one-room schoolhouse at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) after its recent restoration.

The restoration was made possible through a Canada 150 Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant, and with help from the CTMHV’s consultant Megan Meloche, who worked towards garnering the grant for the Museum.

Meloche listed the many restorations made, including the installation of a new cedar shingle roof, new siding, an accessible ramp, work on the bell house, an exterior and exterior paint job, and a new coat of paint was also added to the fireplace.

Repairs were also made the boys’ entrance at the schoolhouse.

The total grant presented to the CTMHV for the restoration project was just over $40,000, of which the grant covered $33,500.

The many restoration projects on this important building began in the spring, and were completed by the end of August. This program was wrapped up just in time for a new set of school pupils, Meloche said, acknowledging the CTMHV’s Children’s Education Program that teaches many area students through a hands-on history lesson throughout the school-year.

Meloche and Mickey Moulder, Vice-Chairperson of the Museum, extended words of thanks to local businesses and volunteers who contributed to the project to ensure it was completed successfully.

“It uplifts everyone when you see progress,” Moulder said of the restoration. It is hoped the CTMHV will be able to garner similar grants in the near future to continue adding improvements where needed to the many historical buildings of local significance along the pathway of the Heritage Village.

Moving into the Halloween season, the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village will host its annual Murder Mystery onsite on October 28. Proceeds will support the Children’s Education Program. The upcoming car raffle will also support the Children’s Education Program, with the winning ticket to be drawn at the New Year’s Eve Party. The raffle car for 2017 is a 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

The CTMHV is always looking for volunteers, if interested, or to learn more about upcoming events, log onto www.ctmhv.com.